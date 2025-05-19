RECALL ROUNDUP: High chairs, Off-Road motorcycles, and tile toys

Recall Roundup: These toys may be dangerous

SAN ANTONIO – Several products are being pulled due to safety concerns, including KTM off-road motorcycles, Fat Brain tile toys and Boyro Baby high chairs.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), potential hazards include fall risks, crash and serious injury from magnet ingestion hazards.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Boyro Baby high chairs

Boyro Baby is recalling around 5,400 high chairs because the restraint system can fail, posing a fall risk.

Additionally, the CPSC said there is an entrapment hazard because the space between the seat and the tray is large enough for a baby to become trapped in it. No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

These were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from October 2023 to November 2024.

The CPSC said users should stop using the seats and contact Boyro Baby for instructions to receive a full refund. This will include how to destroy the product for proof. Their email for sending photos is boyrobaby@outlook.com.

You can find the recall information here.

KTM Off-Road motorcycles

Around 19,310 GASGAS and Husqvarna motorcycles are being recalled by KTM because the front brake can crack, posing a crash hazard.

No injuries have been reported, the CPSC said.

These were sold at GASGAS and Husqvarna dealers from January 2022 to August 2024.

The CPSC said users should stop riding the motorcycles and contact their respective authorized dealers to schedule a free inspection and repair.

All known purchasers are being contacted directly.

You can find the recall information here.

Fat Brain tile toys

Around 5,100 of Fat Brain’s PlayTab Rollers Tile Toys are being recalled because the high-powered magnet can come loose and be swallowed by children, posing a serious injury risk.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing, according to the CPSC.

These were sold on Amazaon and at specialty toy, book and educational stores nationwide from July 2024 to November 2024.

Users should keep the toys away from children and contact Fat Brain for instructions on obtaining a $10 credit for use on their website or get a free replacement tile.

All known users are being contacted directly.

You can find the recall information here.,