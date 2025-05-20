12 immigrants found hidden in hay bales during Texas traffic stop, deputies say

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Two suspects were arrested after deputies discovered at least 12 immigrants concealed in hay bales during a traffic stop, according to the Fayette County Sheriff‘s Office.

The traffic stop happened around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday along Interstate 10 eastbound near Flatonia when a deputy stopped a white Ford F-250 with a trailer loaded with hay.

Recommended Videos

Deputies stated that further inspection of the round bales revealed that it was “meticulously altered” to create hidden spaces.

Deputies found at least 12 people in the bundles of hay behind a metal frame to avoid detection, the sheriff‘s office said.

“This method of concealment is not only deceptive but incredibly dangerous to human life. Smugglers continue to use increasingly creative and hazardous techniques to transport individuals across Texas highways,” said a Fayette County Sheriff‘s Office spokesperson.

The immigrants were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for processing, according to deputies.

The sheriff‘s office stated that the suspects behind the operation, identified as Adanaylo Lambert, 22, and Lency Delgado Fernandez, 25, both from Houston, were taken into custody and face federal and state charges related to human smuggling.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital for further treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

Multiple other agencies assisted in the investigation, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Flatonia Police Department and Fayette County EMS.

The sheriff’s office said it was the first time the county’s drug interdiction officer encountered immigrants smuggled in hay bales.

The case remains under further investigation.