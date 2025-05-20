Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
99º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Officer struck by vehicle at Northwest Side intersection, SAPD says

Officer undergoing CT scan at a local hospital

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, San Antonio, Northwest Side
Officer struck by vehicle. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was taken to a hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on the Northwest Side, according to SAPD.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the Bandera Road and Loop 1604 access road intersection.

Recommended Videos

Police told KSAT that an SAPD officer on a motorcycle and his partner stopped to tell panhandlers to stop walking in the street.

As the officers went southbound on Bandera Road through the intersection, SAPD said that one of them moved to talk with a group of people.

A woman ended up hitting one of the officers with her vehicle, according to police.

The woman told SAPD that she was unsure if she saw the officer, police said.

Police said the officer’s injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening. However, he was taken to a local hospital and is undergoing a CT scan.

The woman is not currently expected to face any criminal charges, according to police.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Alexis Montalbo headshot

Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email

Loading...

KSAT DEALS