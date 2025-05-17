ME’s office identifies pedestrian killed in South Side crash

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a pedestrian killed in a crash on the South Side.

Justin Martinez Rodriguez, 28, died from blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office. His manner of death was ruled an accident.

Recommended Videos

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Southwest Military Drive at Garnett. San Antonio police said Rodriguez crossed Southwest Military Drive from north to south “not in a designated crosswalk.”

The driver of a 2025 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east on Southwest Military Drive when they struck Rodriguez as he crossed, police said.

Rodriguez sustained life-threatening injuries, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle stopped and rendered aid and cooperated with the investigation, noting there are no pending charges in the case.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: