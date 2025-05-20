SeaWorld San Antonio pass members can receive free beer samples in June

SeaWorld San Antonio pass members can receive free beer samples during the month of June, the theme park announced in a news release.

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio pass members can receive free beer samples during the month of June, the theme park announced in a news release.

Starting June 1, season and annual pass members aged 21 years old and over are eligible for complimentary beer samples at Lone Star Lakeside Bar, according to the release.

Anyone 21 and over who does not have a pass can purchase beer for 75 cents, the release said.

“The ice-cold assortment of beers can be enjoyed daily at Lone Star Lakeside Bar,” the release said.

The full-service bar also has signature cocktails, frozen specialties and a selection of beers and whiskeys, the release said.

SeaWorld San Antonio’s Summer Spectacular kicks off on May 31, with shows, parades and more. As part of its Memorial Day Sale, the park is offering SeaWorld passes for as low as $99, which includes free access to Aquatica.

