Man injured in shooting at Northwest Side vape shop, San Antonio police say

San Antonio police working the scene of a shooting inside a store in the 4000 block of Medical Drive on Wednesday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured in a shooting at a Northwest Side vape shop, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday at a vape shop in the 4000 block of Medical Drive.

Police said when officers arrived, they found several spent shell casings inside and outside the store, but no victim on scene.

Shortly after, a 37-year-old man was dropped off at a hospital with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. Police said the man was in surgery Wednesday morning and is expected to recover.

Officers detained two males at the scene and learned an altercation occurred inside the store between two customers who started shooting at each other, police said.

Police said a suspect is currently unknown.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

