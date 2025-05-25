ME’s office identifies man killed in single-vehicle crash along Interstate 10

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash.
Arnulfo Ernesto Hernandez, 32, died from blunt force injuries, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday along Interstate 10 eastbound near the Roland Road exit.
San Antonio police said witnesses told authorities Hernandez was traveling at an “unsafe speed” when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.
Police said Hernandez was not wearing a seatbelt.
Hernandez was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.
No other vehicles were involved.
