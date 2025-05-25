ME’s office identifies man killed in single-vehicle crash along Interstate 10

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday along Interstate 10 eastbound near the Roland Road exit.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash.

Arnulfo Ernesto Hernandez, 32, died from blunt force injuries, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

San Antonio police said a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon. (KSAT)

San Antonio police said witnesses told authorities Hernandez was traveling at an “unsafe speed” when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.

Police said Hernandez was not wearing a seatbelt.

Hernandez was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

No other vehicles were involved.

