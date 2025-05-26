A look at past DWI arrests, drownings on Memorial Day in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer.

Many families will head out to lakes, rivers and other bodies of water. That’s a time to remember the dangers that come with those activities.

To start off, while drinking is allowed while boating or driving, being careless and getting intoxicated and behind the wheel is illegal.

On Memorial Day 2024, Texas Game wardens arrested 37 people for boating while intoxicated and four others for driving while intoxicated.

San Antonio police arrested 54 people for DWI in the city on that same holiday. Fines for first-time offenses can range from $2,000 to $4,000.

Spending time around the pool, lake, or river can lead to dangers.

In 2024, 103 Texas children drowned in pools, lakes, ponds and tubs, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. On a closer look, five of those children were from Bexar County. Guadalupe and Medina Counties have one death each.

It is important that families keep a close eye on children when they are in the water or near the water.

Adults are also in danger of drowning, even those who believe themselves to be strong swimmers, said Texas Game Warden Roland Fuentes.

“The majority of them do tend to be adults who do not have a life jacket on for various reasons. Sometimes they believe they can swim, sometimes they they’re good swimmers,” Fuentes said. “Sometimes they don’t see the distance or the water as a threat. Possible that they do get tired. Once they get tired, then they start to panic.”