Bexar County launches new campaign to promote gun safety

SAN ANTONIO – A 2-year-old boy is expected to survive after accidentally shooting himself over the weekend with a gun left unattended by a 17-year-old sibling.

The incident underscores what officials call a growing concern: gun safety in Bexar County.

In response, the county is launching a new initiative called “Bexar Responsibly,” aimed at reducing gun-related incidents through education and outreach.

The campaign was unveiled during a Commissioners Court presentation on Tuesday.

Firearms are the leading cause of death for children in Bexar County, according to data shared during the court session.

County officials hope the new program will help reduce those numbers by increasing awareness and encouraging responsible gun ownership.

“People are out of control with guns right now,” said Lawrence Guiterres, a local resident who supports the initiative. “There should be an accountability on that.”

Another community member, Sandra DeLuna, emphasized the need for proper instruction.

“I just think on gun safety, you have to get some training,” DeLuna said, in part. “Make sure you know all the instructions and everything.”

According to the Bexar Responsibly program, 48% of adults in Bexar County own at least one firearm, yet 31% of those gun owners have not received any formal classroom training.

The campaign will officially launch next week and will include messaging across social media, television and billboards.

In the future, as the campaign continues, the county plans to offer free gun safety classes to the public.

The initiative received unanimous support from the Commissioners Court.

“This will help educate the public in order to better protect the most vulnerable, especially the children in our community,” Bexar County Court Judge Peter Sakai said.

“If it saves one life, then it’s worth it,” County Commissioner Grant Moody said.

The program’s new website will launch next week.