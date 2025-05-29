Candlelight vigil held for Mariadelis Labrador Siles as community calls for investigation clarity

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Holding candles and saying a prayer, community members in northwest Bexar County gathered to remember Mariadelis Labrador Siles.

The 28-year-old was reported missing and later found dead on March 12 in a wooded area off Braun Road and Mustang Ranch. In early May, investigators ruled her death a suicide. That’s why neighbors came together to pray on Wednesday night.

“We’re all strangers and this really united us,” Vanessa Dolores said. “In a tragic time, it’s beautiful to see something like this that everybody came together.”

About 30 people gathered next to the memorial that stands near the intersection her body was found. Urbana Rodriguez led the effort to build it, and she got teary-eyed talking about her community Wednesday night.

“We have support for our beautiful young woman,” Rodriguez said.

Christina Mar lives close to the scene. She said she’s looking for clarity in the investigation.

“I think everyone here wants to just know they’re safe,” Mar said.

KSAT reached out to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for a response to these concerns. A spokesperson referred back to their previous statement about the “thorough investigation” and thanked the community for their help during the month-long investigation.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mariadelis Labrador during this difficult time,” a spokesperson said.

