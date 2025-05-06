Community mourns as Bexar County rules Mariadelis Labrador Siles’ death a suicide

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Residents are mourning after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released long-awaited answers in the death investigation of a young woman.

Mariadelis Labrador Siles, 28, was reported missing and later found dead in a wooded area off Braun Road and Mustang Ranch on March 12. Now, more than a month and a half later, BCSO and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office have ruled her death a suicide.

“This is sad,” said Urbana Rodriguez, a neighbor. “I have questions. People have questions.”

BCSO sent the following statement on Monday:

“After a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mariadelis Labrador, and in consultation with the findings of the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, her death has been determined and officially ruled a suicide.

“We thank the community for their cooperation in providing statements and footage that supported the investigation. We also extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mariadelis Labrador during this difficult time.”

A handful of community members gathered on Monday night at the corner of Mustang Ranch and Braun Road to mourn her death. A memorial has grown there just steps away from where her body was found.

Rodriguez upkeeps the plants there. She said the news of the death ruling came as a shock.

“I was in tears,” Rodriguez said. “I have daughters. I feel connected. I can’t imagine what her parents are going through.”

Even as Bexar County closes its investigation, Rodriguez said she’s determined to keep the memorial standing.

“I’m going to keep it going, as long as I have good health and God is behind me,” Rodriguez said.

The community is planning to hold a candlelight vigil at the end of May near the memorial. Details have not yet been finalized.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

