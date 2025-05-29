Lion at San Antonio Zoo enters hospice care, zoo says

At 18-years-old, Tau is one of the oldest male lions at a U.S. zoological facility, according to the San Antonio Zoo.

SAN ANTONIO – A lion at the San Antonio Zoo, Tau, has entered hospice care, the zoo said on Thursday afternoon.

The zoo shared the announcement on social media.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share that Tau, the lion, has transitioned from geriatric care to what we now consider hospice care,” the post stated.

At 18, the zoo said Tau is one of the oldest male lions at a U.S. zoological facility.

“Our dedicated team of veterinarians, animal hospital staff, animal wellbeing, and animal care specialists continue to provide Tau with very specialized care, attention and love,” the zoo shared to its Facebook page.

According to the SA Zoo, Tau sired three cubs in 2015 named Axelle, Josh and TP, who went on to form or join prides at other zoological facilities.

“Please keep Tau and the Zoo Crew that loves him in your thoughts and prayers as they continue to provide him the best care possible in his late stage of life,” the social media post stated.

