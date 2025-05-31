Man found dead near Brackenridge Park identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man’s body found near Brackenridge Park last week.

Lance Vordenbaum, 50, was found dead on Friday, May 23, the medical examiner’s office said. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

San Antonio police responded to the call on Friday morning near East Mulberry Avenue and Avenue B.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

