RECALL ROUNDUP: Snowman Toys, iWalk Power Banks, Teeter Tunnels and Amazon faucets

SAN ANTONIO – Several brands are pulling items from shelves due to safety concerns, including The Step2 Company Snowman toys, iWalk Magnetic Power Banks, Playworld Systems teeter tunnels and various types of faucets sold on Amazon.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), hazards associated with these products include choking, serious injury, burn risk, and lead ingestion.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Step2 Company Toys

The Step2 Company is recalling approximately 30,800 of their My First Snowman toys because the top hat can break into small pieces, posing a choking hazard to small children.

The company has received 47 reports of the top hat’s brim breaking. No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

These were sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Wayfair.com from March 2024 to December 2024.

The CPSC said users with this product should take off the removable hat and keep the toy away from children. You can contact the company for instructions on how to get a free replacement.

All known users are being contacted directly.

You can find the recall information here.

iWALK Power Banks

Around 27,500 of iWALK’s magnetic wireless power banks are being pulled because the lithium-ion batteries can overheat and pose a burn risk, which could cause serious injury or death.

The CPSC said iWALK has received 15 reports of the product catching fire, with 10 resulting in burn injuries.

The power banks were sold on Amazon.com, iWalkMall.com and other websites from July 2021 to March 2024.

If you have one, stop using it and contact U2O Global for a full refund. The CPSC said you can get a refund by sending a photo of the power bank, showing the model and serial number with “Recalled” written on the product in permanent marker.

This can be sent by email to service@iwalk.net, the CPSC said. Users should dispose of the power bank per local hazardous waste procedures.

You can find the recall information here.

Playworld Teeter Tunnels

Playworld Systems is recalling around 329 of their Unity Teeter Tunnels with Lexan Tops due to a risk of serious injury and a crush hazard.

The CPSC said if a child falls underneath the tunnel, the end of the seesaw plank can land on them. As of this writing, one child has suffered a liver laceration and another child sustained fractures to his right fibula and tibia because of this hazard.

These were sold by Playworld System representatives nationwide from October 2014 to March 2025.

The CPSC said users should stop using the recalled products immediately and contact the company for a free repair. A certified playground installer will be sent to repair the teeter tunnels..

Playworld Systems requests that users place the product out of service until the units are repaired.

You can find the recall information here.

Amazon Sinks

Three different types of faucets sold on Amazon are being recalled due to a lead ingestion hazard.

The companies include KICMPRO, VFAUOSIT and BASDEHEN, and altogether, the recall amounts to around 103,000 faucets.

The CPSC said these facts were tested and found to contain lead that can leach into water at levels that can be especially harmful to infants and young children.

If children are exposed to lead, this can cause harmful effects such as decreased cognitive performance, attention-related behavioral problems and other neurological problems.

No incidents have been reported as of this writing.

These were sold exclusively on Amazon.com.

Users with these products should stop using the faucets and contact the respective companies for a refund.

If, for any reason, you must use the faucets for drinking water, the CPSC said you need to run the water for at least 15 seconds first.