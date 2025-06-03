Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on ICE arrests, mayoral race, possible THC ban and more in exclusive interview

SAN ANTONIO – The 2025 regular Texas legislative session has come to an end, and there are still multiple bills Gov. Greg Abbott could sign into law.

That’s part of the reason he came to San Antonio on Monday.

He also spoke exclusively to KSAT reporter Avery Everett, sharing his position on three pivotal issues for people living in the city of San Antonio.

Immigration

Immigration tactics used by the federal government have caused concern across San Antonio. KSAT crews have recorded video showing ICE agents detaining people outside immigration court last week.

Community members rallied on Monday, calling for an end to the arrests.

But Abbott sees this as a way to protect Texas’s borders.

“Texas is fully authorizing law enforcement in the state of Texas to assist in making sure that we have an organized legal immigration process, and that the start of a good legal immigration process means ending the illegal immigration process that existed under Joe Biden,” Abbott said.

Mayoral race

Early voting for the San Antonio mayoral race ends on Tuesday ahead of Election Day on Saturday.

Gina Ortiz Jones and Rolando Pablos are vying for the position. Abbott has not yet endorsed a candidate.

“I haven’t met an endorsement for a single reason, and that is (because) this is up to the voters of the San Antonio area,” Abbott said.

Abbott appointed Pablos as the Texas Secretary of State eight years ago.

“I think it would be helpful to have somebody who understands a vision to make sure that San Antonio is going to be a leading economic engine, not just to the state of Texas, but of the United States of America,” Abbott said.

THC ban

One of the bills waiting on the governor’s desk is Senate Bill 3, which would ban THC products in Texas.

“I’ll be taking a look at (the bill) with regard to something that I think may have passed last night, and that is a new expanded medical marijuana law that looks like it will be coming to my desk also,” Abbott said. “I need to be able to sit down and look at them as a whole and see what they do and see what they don’t do.”

He was referring to House Bill 46, which was sent to his desk on Monday.

Cybersecurity

A new cybersecurity command site for the state of Texas will soon call San Antonio home. Abbott signed a law to make it possible on Monday at the downtown UTSA campus.

The university will offer resources and knowledge to build this command. This center aims to protect Texas from cyber breaches.

“Job No. 1 is to make sure that we take action to prevent that,” Abbott said. “We’ve got a power grid, we’ve our water system and we’ve the biggest energy field in the country here. There’s a lot we need to make sure we safeguard. Otherwise, the results could be catastrophic.”

Water protections

What started as a KSAT story investigating brown water in two Wilson County neighborhoods has since concluded in the creation of two new state laws.

“I declared water to be an emergency item in my State of the State address,” Abbott said. “I said Texas must make an investment for generations to ensure that communities ranging from San Antonio to small little towns are going to have access to the water they need in a state that’s growing as rapidly as the state of Texas is growing.”

Abbott said he’s proud of the constitutional amendment that was passed. He said it will provide a “$20 million investment to ensure we are going to have access to water resources.”

