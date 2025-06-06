Self-taught pianist makes mark at graduation

SAN ANTONIO – A local, self-taught pianist is making her mark as a senior.

San Antonio native Anna Castillo is graduating on Friday from Texas Online Preparatory School and will be gathering with her online peers on the University of Dallas’s campus.

Not only will she be joining thousands of her classmates from the school, but she will also be playing piano at the Commencement Ceremony.

Castillo said she learned to play piano by ear in her bedroom. She was then asked to play for award ceremonies, concerts and even weddings.

“I’ve been playing for six years,” Castillo said. “And it’s been a long journey of practice, frustration, dedication and focus.”

Castillo decided to switch to homeschooling at the start of the sixth grade after an uncomfortable experience with public school.

“I didn’t feel comfortable there,” she said. “I felt left out; the environment was just not for me.”

Though Castillo was told she would struggle in homeschooling, she said it has opened many doors for her.

“Whenever I get complimented about my playing, I of course say thank you, but mainly I give all the glory to God because he heard my prayers, and he gave me this talent,” Castillo said.

After graduation, she plans to pursue a career in real estate, like her two aunts, and continue her passion for music.

Her full statement is below: