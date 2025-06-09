Ford recalls several vehicles due to safety concerns

(Carolyn Kaster, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - The Ford logo is seen above the entrance to the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, file)

SAN ANTONIO – Several carmakers are recalling certain models because they can pose serious safety concerns, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Ford, Mazda, GM and Kia are the car companies pulling vehicles due to issues with the engine, airbags and collision assist features, among others.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Ford

Several Ford vehicles are being voluntarily recalled for different issues.

More than 150 (154) of its 2025 Transit, F-150 and Explorer vehicles are being recalled because certain parts in the engine can have defects and cause the engine to fail.

The NHTSA said the remedy for this is still under development.

Notification letters will be sent on Monday. A second letter with the remedy is expected to be mailed once it is available.

The NHTSA said Ford’s number for this recall is 25S55.

Find the recall information here.

More than 6,500 (6,781) of the carmaker’s vehicles because the engine block heater can overheat when it is parked and plugged in.

Affected models include the 2024 to 2025 Lincoln Nautilus, 2023 to 2025 Escape, 2023 and 2025 Lincoln Corsair, Maverick and Bronco Sport.

Dealers will inspect the electrical cord and replace it if necessary for free.

Notification letters were mailed on June 6. Ford’s number for this recall is 25S52, the NHTSA said.

Find the recall information here.

More than 30,000 (30,679) of Ford’s 2024 Nautilus vehicles are being recalled because the display screen — including the speedometer and warning lights — may show a blank screen and increase the risk of a crash.

The NHTSA said dealers or an over-the-air (OTA) update can fix this issue for free. Notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 16.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25C21, the NHTSA said.

Find the recall information here.

Just under 1,800 (1,797) of Ford’s vehicles are being pulled because an engine failure could cause a fire after a previous recall (number 23V380).

According to the NHTSA, affected models include the 2020 to 2023 Escape, 2021 to 2023 Corsair and 2022 to 2023 Maverick that have 2.5L HEV or PHEV engines.

If owners hear unexpected engine noises, see smoke or notice a power reduction, they are advised by the NHTSA to park and shut off the engine as quickly as possible.

Dealers will update the powertrain for free.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 23. The NHTSA said Ford’s recall for this number is 25S54.

Find the recall information here.

Just shy of 63,900 (63,898) of the carmaker’s 2025 Maverick vehicles are being recalled because the airbag indicator, which warns owners of a deactivated airbag, may not work. This could increase the risk of injury in a crash.

The NHTSA said dealers will repair the issue for free. Notification letters are expected to be mailed on Monday.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25C17, the NHTSA said.

Find the recall information here.

More than 492,000 (492,145) Explorer vehicles from 2016 to 2017 are being pulled because the driver and front passenger door trim may fall off when driving and pose a road hazard.

The remedy for this is still under development. Notification letters are expected to be mailed on Monday. A second letter will be mailed when the remedy is available.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25S53, the NHTSA said.

Find the recall information here.

For more information on the recalls, owners can call Ford’s customer service line at 1-866-436-7332.

Mazda

Mazda said it is recalling more than 171,000 (171,412) of its 2024 to 2025 Mazda3 and CX30 vehicles because the airbags may not activate in a crash due to an error code.

The NHTSA said dealers will repair or replace the airbag software for free.

Notification letters will be mailed on July 28.

Mazda’s number for this recall is 7525E, the NHTSA said.

Find the recall information here.

Kia

More than 82,000 (82,281) of the company’s 2025 K5 vehicles are being recalled because a software error may cause the parking lights to flicker.

The software can be fixed by an OTA update or through a dealer for free.

The NHTSA said notification letters will be mailed on June 24. Kia’s number for this recall is SC341.

Kia can be contacted at their customer service line at 1-800-333-4542.

Find the recall information here.

General Motors

GM said it is recalling more than 41,000 (41,376) of its 2023 to 2024 Cadillac Lyriq vehicles because the driver’s video display may go blank while driving.

The software can be fixed by a dealer or through an OTA update for free, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters will be mailed on July 14. GM’s number for this recall is N252500680.

Owners can contact Cadillac’s customer service line at 1-800-333-4223.

Find the recall information here.