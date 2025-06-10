Authorities identify man fatally struck by vehicle on Northeast Loop 410

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 3000 block of Northeast Loop 410 eastbound.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who police said was fatally struck by a vehicle while running across Northeast Loop 410.

Federico Gonzalez, 20, died from blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Police said Gonzalez had just left Cowboys Dancehall when he ran through the parking lot and across the main lanes of Northeast Loop 410.

Gonzalez was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Tundra, Joseph Cortez, 42, stayed at the scene and was arrested after he was found to be intoxicated, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.