Former San Antonio nurse sentenced to 15 years following child exploitation charges, DOJ says

SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio nurse was sentenced to 15 years after secretly recording a minor as they undressed, according to a Department of Justice news release.

George Isaac Del Bosque, 33, was found in possession of 16 sexually explicit images and three sexually explicit videos of a 15-year-old following an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the San Antonio Police Department, the release said.

Recommended Videos

Court documents allege Del Bosque secretly recorded the minor between May 2022 and June 2023, according to the release.

Del Bosque was arrested in September 2023 and pleaded guilty to charges on March 11, 2025, the DOJ said.

Before his arrest, Del Bosque was a licensed clinical vocational nurse. He voluntarily surrendered his license after he was charged.

After serving his sentence, Del Bosque will serve an additional 15 years of supervised release.

“Protecting children has been and will remain one of the highest priorities of law enforcement,” said U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas. “I also want to express how important it is—as demonstrated in this case—for child victims and their families to be vigilant and not hesitate to report sexual exploitation when it occurs.”

Del Bosque was previously a licensed clinical vocational nurse before voluntarily surrendering his license due to the charges, according to the press release.