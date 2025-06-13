RECALL ROUNDUP: Bugaboo Highchairs, Anker power banks & TTIOPE hedge trimmers

SAN ANTONIO – Several popular brands are recalling their items due to safety concerns.

Items such as Anker power banks, Bugaboo highchairs and TTI hedge trimmers are being pulled because of serious hazards, according to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission (CPSC).

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Bugaboo highchairs

Bugaboo North America is recalling around 18,280 of its Giraffe Highchairs because they can come out of the frame if not tightened properly, posing a fall risk.

The company has received 22 reports of the legs detaching, with 13 of those resulting in minor injuries, the CPSC said.

These highchairs were sold on Amazon.com, on the company’s website, at Nordstrom and other specialty stores from May 2023 to April 2025.

If you have one, stop using them and contact Bugaboo for a free repair kit. The CPSC said an Allen key and new screws are included.

You can find the product information here.

Anker power banks

Around 1.1 million power banks are being recalled by Anker because the lithium-ion battery can overheat and pose a fire hazard.

The CPSC said Anker has gotten 19 reports of fires and explosions. Two have resulted in minor burns that did not require medical attention, and 11 have resulted in property damage.

These were sold exclusively online through Amazon.com, Ebay.com, Anker.com and Newegg.com from June 2016 to December 2022.

Users are advised by the CPSC to stop using the power banks and contact Anker for instructions on how to receive a free replacement.

You can visit this website for instructions. Disposal of the power bank will need to be confirmed per local regulations to get the replacement, the CPSC said.

You can find the recall information here.

TTIOPE Hedge Trimmers

TTI Outdoor Power Equipment (TTIOPE) is recalling around 113,000 of its RYOBI 40V Cordless Hedge Trimmers because they can unexpectedly activate, which could cut you.

The CPSC said this happened after hitting only one of the controls. TTIOPE has received 27 reports of an unexpected activation, with 16 reports of minor and severe lacerations.

These were sold in stores and online at Home Depot and Home Tools Factory Outlet stores from March 2021 to January 2025.

Anyone with this product is advised to stop using it immediately and visit TTIOPE’s website to see whether the trimmer is included in the recall.

If it is, the trimmer must be to TTIOPE to receive a free replacement, the CPSC said. A free pre-paid label will be provided.

A proof of purchase, such as a receipt, is not required.

You can find the recall information here.