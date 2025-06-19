East Side nonprofit launches youth T-shirt printing program

SAN ANTONIO – Big Mama’s Safe House is launching a youth T-shirt printing program to ensure kids can stay occupied this summer.

The East Side nonprofit’s free eight-week course will teach design, printing and even financial literacy.

Students who participate will also be provided with food, CEO Bernie Price said.

“If they didn’t have nothing to eat. We feed the kids the whole summer. In this program, we’re giving out breakfast, lunch and snacks as well,” Price said.

A similar program was held last year, which allowed kids a space to hang out.

“And the number one thing that I’m proud of is that we had 40 kids for the summer. Forty kids came to the program and forty kids went home safe for the whole summer,” Price said. “That’s big in these communities when we don’t lose not one kid to gun violence, to crime.”

According to the Bexar County Juvenile Probation Office, in the summer of 2024, 264 kids were referred to them for committing crimes like murder, robbery and even misdemeanors. That number was 331 in the summer of 2023 and 281 in 2022.

The free program is available to kids in two locations: on the East Side at the Springview Apartments and on the West Side at the Alazan Apache Courts Community Center.