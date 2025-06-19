Man found dead under downtown San Antonio bridge identified, medical examiner’s office says

The body of Juan Israel Ibarra, 29, was found around 1 p.m. on June 11 under Interstate 10 near North Frio Street.

SAN ANTONIO – Editors note: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office initially provided the incorrect name of the man found dead. KSAT has corrected the story.

A man who was found dead under a downtown San Antonio bridge has been identified, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Recommended Videos

The body of Curtis Davis, 38, was found around 1 p.m. on June 11 under Interstate 10 near North Frio Street. The medical examiner’s office said Davis died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

San Antonio police told KSAT that officers were dispatched to the area for an injured or sick adult. Upon arrival, officers found Ibarra dead underneath the bridge.

Authorities are investigating “the possibility that there may be a gunshot wound to the victim’s chest,” according to police.

However, due to the influx of rain eroding possible evidence, they couldn’t rule out a gunshot wound as a cause of death, police at the scene told KSAT.

Read also: