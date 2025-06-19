Man stabbed during argument with brother, San Antonio police say

A man was hospitalized after he was allegedly stabbed by his younger brother, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was allegedly stabbed by his younger brother during an altercation, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Grenet Street, located west of Interstate 35 and Interstate 10.

Authorities say when they arrived, they found the man with a with a stab wound to his left cheek. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said the man and his younger brother got into a dispute, which escalated when the younger brother allegedly stabbed the older brother with a knife.

The younger brother fled the scene on foot before police arrived and has not been located as of Wednesday evening. When found, he could face a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update once more information becomes available.

