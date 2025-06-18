Deadline looms for state to file charges against Rhodes MS student accused of planning mass violence

SAN ANTONIO – Prosecutors have until next week to file charges against a Rhodes Middle School student accused of plotting an attack on the campus.

The student showed up to the Rhodes Middle School campus on May 12 “wearing a mask, camouflage jacket and tactical pants but left shortly after,” police said.

The student was later found off-campus and charged with terrorism, according to school officials, who sent parents a letter.

In court on Wednesday, Judge William “Cruz” Shaw ordered the teen to remain in custody but stated that charges needed to be filed by June 26, or he would be required to release the teen.

By law, charges against a juvenile must be filed within 30 days from the day the juvenile was arrested.

If the state does not file charges by the deadline, the teen will be released from custody, but the state may still file charges at a later date.

The student’s mother, Ashley Pardo, was also arrested and charged after allegedly buying ammunition, magazines and tactical gear for her son.

Pardo is currently out on bond and is also awaiting indictment.