Medina ISD teacher charged with improper relationship with a student, police say

MEDINA, Texas – A Medina ISD educator was arrested on a charge of an improper relationship with a student, according to Kerr County jail records.

The district said Bradley Love worked as a teacher, and he is currently listed as a head basketball coach on the district’s staff directory.

Recommended Videos

Medina ISD released the following statement:

“The district has received reports that Bradley Love was arrested Saturday, June 14, 2025. Mr. Love began working for the District in August of 2024 and served as a teacher and coach. The Medina School District is cooperating with law enforcement in Kerr County to ensure a full investigation.”

It is unclear if Love is still employed with the district.

Kerr County records state that Love was arrested on Saturday. Love posted bond and was released the same day, records show.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Read also: