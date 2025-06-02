Former SWISD educator charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A former educator with Southwest Independent School District was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a student between February and March, according to San Antonio police.

Christopher Patrick Uresti, 23, was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, records with the Bexar County jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Uresti worked as a substitute teacher and educational aide at two SWISD schools before he resigned following allegations of inappropriate behavior with students.

SWISD told KSAT that in October 2024, he was reported for inappropriate behavior, including texting and playing video games with students.

The affidavit states that he also had students’ phone numbers and sent inappropriate messages.

SWISD told KSAT that “the district immediately launched a thorough investigation, during which Mr. Uresti resigned from the district.”

“At the conclusion of our review, no credible evidence of sexual misconduct was found at that time,” SWISD said.

Following his resignation, the district issued a criminal trespassing warning against Uresti after he was reported for picking up students from school events, police said. It is unclear if SWISD reported Uresti to SAPD for these incidents.

On May 20, SAPD launched an investigation into Uresti after a 12-year-old told school officials Uresti sexually assaulted them, the affidavit states.

The 12-year-old said they first met Uresti when he worked as a substitute teacher at Kriewald Elementary, the affidavit states.

SAPD said that Uresti reconnected and engaged in online communication with the student when he began working as an educational aide at Scobee Middle School.

According to the affidavit, the 12-year-old victim was picked up from school activities after Uresti claimed he was the student’s cousin. A family member of the victim told SAPD that Uresti was not related to the student.

The sexual assaults took place on three separate nights in Uresti’s car, according to SAPD.

SWISD told KSAT the recent allegations of sexual assault surfaced after Uresti left the district.

“These allegations are deeply troubling, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation,” the district said.

Uresti was a substitute teacher mainly at Kriewald from October 2022 to February 2023. He worked as a special education aide at Scobee Middle School from September 2023 to May 2024 and from August to October 2024.

The Texas Education Agency said Uresti is under investigation by the agency’s Educator Investigations Division. His educator certification status is currently listed as valid, according to TEA.

This story will update as more details become available.

