Former Comfort ISD teacher sentenced to 4 years in prison for improper relationship with student

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A former Comfort Independent School District educator has been sentenced to four years in prison for having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to the Kendall County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Tye Britton Rexrode, 39, will also serve 10 years of probation for a separate felony conviction for an improper relationship between an educator and a student, with both sentences to be served consecutively, the district attorney’s office said in a press release.

Recommended Videos

The investigation started on Feb. 1, 2024, when an anonymous report alleged that Rexrode was involved in a physical relationship with a 17-year-old student, authorities said.

According to the district attorney’s office, further investigation revealed that Rexrode — who was also a former coach at Comfort ISD — had engaged in multiple sexual encounters with the student over several months.

Since the student was 17 years old, the age of consent in Texas, Rexrode was only charged with an improper relationship with a student, the release states.

The investigation also revealed that Rexrode allegedly had inappropriate contact with other minors at the school.

As part of Rexrode’s plea agreement, a no-contact order has been issued, prohibiting him from being around teenage girls or coaching any girls’ teams.

Read also: