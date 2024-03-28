Former Comfort ISD teacher arrested, facing 3 charges of improper relationship with student

COMFORT, Texas – A former Comfort High School teacher is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

The former teacher, identified as 38-year-old Tye Rexrode, was taken into custody Thursday morning and booked into the Kendall County Detention Center.

Rexrode is facing three charges of an improper relationship between an educator and a student. His bond for each charge was set at $200,000, totaling $600,000.

Rexrode remains in custody as of 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to documents released by the county, a Comfort High School resource officer was contacted by Comfort High School Principal Sarah Womble. She told the officer she was preparing to place one of its educators on administrative leave due to accusations surrounding a potential improper relationship with a student.

The resource officer identified the accused educator as Rexrode, the affidavit said.

A Kendall County Sheriff’s Office investigator spoke with the teenager who allegedly had a relationship with Rexrode last month.

The teenager told the investigator she was in a physical relationship with Rexrode, according to the affidavit. She said Rexrode reached out to her via Snapchat in November 2023 and met in person for at least two encounters, documents show.

Following an alleged encounter in January, the teenager told Rexrode that she was afraid she would get pregnant. Rexrode later met the teenager in Comfort and gave her a morning-after pill, which she said she took, the affidavit states.

The investigator also spoke with other female students who said Rexrode communicated with them on Snapchat. According to county-issued documents, the investigator discovered someone who may have been a victim of grooming by Rexrode and intends to file another case.

Comfort ISD Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Muñoz told KSAT on Thursday that Rexrode served as a social studies teacher and an assistant baseball coach for two years before he resigned from both posts in February.