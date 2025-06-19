Woman killed in Northwest Side house fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after a fire at a Northwest Side home early Thursday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Southill Road between Babcock and Fredericksburg Roads.

It is not immediately clear how the fire started, but neighbors who took care of the woman said she lived alone.

Responding police officers attempted to enter the home, but the smoke was too heavy. The fire was coming from the back of the house, SAFD said.

When fire crews arrived, they worked to control the fire and pulled the dead woman from the home.

Aside from being in her 70s, her identity and cause of death are pending from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Arson investigators were called and are working to determine the cause of the fire.

SAFD said there was moderate damage to the back of the home.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

Read more: