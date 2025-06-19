‘Wrong on so many levels’: Community in shock after dead dog found in suitcase on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department found a dead dog stuffed inside a suitcase on the East Side over the weekend.

Security video shows a man dropping a red suitcase near a Dignowity Hill sidewalk. After the homeowner called 911, police unzipped the luggage and found the small dog inside.

Animal Care Services has confirmed it opened an investigation into the case.

“There were flies and it smelled horrible,” the homeowner, who asked not to share their name, said. “It just had a really bad, heavy feeling. ... I called the police, and they responded right away.”

The suitcase was dumped around 8 p.m. Saturday near Nolan Street and St. John’s. SAPD officers found the dog wrapped in cotton stuffing inside the suitcase.

The dog was not microchipped. ACS said the dog appeared to be a small terrier mix.

ACS sent KSAT screenshots of the security video showing a “possible person of interest.”

An SAPD report described the man as a “heavy-set” male “with a short mohawk and two rat tails at the end of the mohawk.”

A spokesperson for ACS said further examination, including a possible necropsy, will be performed to figure out how the dog died.

Neighbors, like Amber Reichelt, said they’re still in shock.

It’s “just wrong on so many levels,” she said. “(Animals) can’t speak up, they can’t protect themselves and we need to protect them.”

Anyone with information about the case or the person of interest is asked to contact ACS by calling 311.

