‘I’m very grateful’: San Antonio students recognized, awarded admission to U.S. service academies

SAN ANTONIO – Congressman Joaquin Castro recognized and announced eight students in a Friday afternoon ceremony who will receive free admission to U.S. service academies.

The students, who underwent a competitive, rigorous, and congressional application process, were chosen based on their leadership, character and commitment to a military lifestyle.

In return, the students are expected to commit to five years of active-duty military service upon graduating.

KSAT spoke with one student who aspires to be a pilot as she heads off to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Other students who also earned admission included:

Noah Gentles, Alamo Heights High School, attending U.S. Air Force Academy

Carly Chavez, O’Connor High School, attending U.S. Air Force Academy

Kekoa Ablaza, IDEA Carver College Preparatory High School, attending U.S. Naval Academy

Gavin Lozano, Central Catholic High School, attending U.S. Naval Academy

Joaquin Contreras, Central Catholic High School, attending United States Military Academy

Roberto Rodriguez, Central Catholic High School, attending United States Military Academy

Austin Satzer, John Jay Science and Engineering Academy, attending the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

‘It brings a whole pride to me’

For Lana Ruiz, attending the U.S. Air Force Academy has always been a dream since she was 7 years old.

Growing up in a military family, Ruiz said that her cousin attended the U.S. Air Force Academy. Her family was once stationed in Colorado, which fueled her dream.

When Ruiz was a junior at Brennan High School, she heard about the nomination process that Congressman Castro’s office offers to students. She thought it could help her achieve her goal.

Through a lengthy process, Ruiz eventually received the news that she was among eight students to be nominated.

KSAT asked how Ruiz felt when she was initially notified, and she said that “she was over the moon.”

It wasn’t because she not only achieved her dream, but also being able to serve her country brought her a lot of pride.

“I know my family was jumping for joy. My brother was the first one I told about it because he was the first one I saw when I got the call,” Ruiz said.

“My whole family has been involved in the military, and I come from a very long legacy of people serving in the Air Force, and my grandfather was in the Army,” Ruiz said, in part. “Everyone has been happy that I’m following and continuing our legacy in the military.”

