Southwest Legacy graduate combines academic excellence with military aspirations

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio high school graduate is charting an ambitious course that combines academic achievement with military service, exemplifying a new generation of multifaceted student leaders.

Adriana Orduno, who recently graduated among the top five students at Southwest Legacy High School, has already earned her associate degree in education and teaching from Palo Alto College while simultaneously completing her high school diploma.

“This is what I’ve been working for the last 12 years,” Orduno said. “I took the classes for the last four years, and now I have built up 60 college credit hours.”

Despite coming from a military family background, Orduno’s decision to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps stems from personal motivation rather than family tradition.

“I wanted the challenge that the Marines had. They’re very determined and very strong. I always want to see what my limit is, and I don’t think I’ve reached it yet,” Orduno said. “I just want to keep going up the chain and go as far as I can, to prove to myself there’s always further.”

Building educational foundations

While pursuing her rigorous academic schedule, Orduno also secured certification as a substitute teacher and paraprofessional. Her passion for education manifested through practical experience in local elementary schools.

“I went to educate the elementary schools and observe the teachers, read to them, see how teaching works,” she said.

Leadership through service

At Southwest Legacy, Orduno maintained an active presence in student leadership and served as manager for the football team. These achievements became more notable considering her transition to San Antonio during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just focused on my school studies these last four years. I’ve missed out on a lot, but I’m okay with it just because it got me here,” she said.

Mentorship Impact

Key faculty members played crucial roles in Orduno’s development. Coach Randy Sherwood provided opportunities in sports management, while Principal Roxie Freeman offered individualized support.

“Ms. Roxie Freeman, our principal, always pushed her students, and I love how she doesn’t see us as a group of students, but rather individually,” Orduno said.

The graduate credits the school’s supportive environment for her preparedness. “They’re amazing people. They push you not only to come to school but give you the resources that you need and give you this support,” she said. “I feel like I’m very ready for it just because of how they prepared me for this moment.”