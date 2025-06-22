Donate blood at Bonham Exchange, get free Pride tank top

South Texas Blood & Tissue is partnering with the Bonham Exchange to host a blood drive on Tuesday, June 24.

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood & Tissue is partnering with the Bonham Exchange to host a blood drive on Tuesday, June 24.

The event, which will be held from 2-7 p.m. at 411 Bonham, will provide all donors with a “Give with Pride” tank top.

The drive serves as a vital response to the 25% drop in community blood donations during the summer months, according to a news release.

“While these changes have taken far too long, I am excited that blood donation is evolving to reflect the values of equity and inclusion and strengthen the bonds of our community,” District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur said in the release. “This milestone drive isn’t just about saving lives, it’s about showing that everyone has a place, a purpose, and the power to make a difference together.”

To schedule an appointment, donors can call 210-731-5590 or click here. However, South Texas Blood & Tissue said walk-ins would be welcomed.

