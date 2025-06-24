Border Patrol seizes $1.5 million+ worth of cocaine at U.S.-Mexico border

(Copyright 2025 by CBP - All rights reserved.)

Cocaine seizure at the U.S.-Mexico border.

LAREDO, Texas – Border patrol officers seized more than $1.5 million in cocaine at the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) news release.

The seizure happened at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge in Laredo, the release stated.

Recommended Videos

Officers directed a 2006 utility trailer for a secondary inspection, which included a canine and “non-intrusive inspection system examination,” CBP said in a statement.

Border patrol officers discovered 50 packages of cocaine in the trailer that weighed 114.37 pounds, according to the release.

The cocaine had an estimated street value worth $1,527,139, according to Border Patrol agents.

Read also: