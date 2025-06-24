Texas State University lands a spot on Hollywood Reporter’s top 25 drama schools list

(Jordan Vonderhaar For The Texas Tribune, Jordan Vonderhaar For The Texas Tribune)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State University was named one of the top 25 drama schools in the world, according to a Hollywood Reporter article published on Monday.

Texas State improved its position in the latest annual Hollywood Reporter ranking, moving up from 25th in 2024 to 22nd.

Texas State was the only Texas school ranked on the list, which also included Juilliard and Yale.

Recent Texas State alumni can be seen on screen and on Broadway stages, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Texas State’s undergraduate Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theater and Acting Program is tuition-free and accepts approximately 14 students per year, the article said.

“The BFA Acting program aims to help students reach their full potential as actors, preparing them to navigate and adapt to the constantly changing industry post-graduation‚” according to the university’s website.

