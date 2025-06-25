Dinners with David: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowls

KSAT’s David Elder walks you through a dinner you can make for $20 or less. On the menu today are Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowls.
Serves 4 (approx. 1½ cups rice per person with ½ lb chicken)
Ingredients:
- 2 lb chicken breast tenders
- Soy Sauce
- Teriyaki Sauce
- 2 cups dry white rice
- Frozen stir-fry veggies
- Green onions
- Sesame seeds (optional)
- Pantry Staples - Cornstarch, seasoning, unsalted butter and oil
Instructions:
- Cook the rice according to the bag’s directions (about 6 cups cooked). Add 2 Tbsp of unsalted butter to the finished rice.
- Season chicken: Season chicken with your choice of seasonings.
- Stir-fry chicken: Heat oil in a large pan/skillet. Add chicken, cook 4–5 min until browned and nearly cooked. Remove from the pan.
- Add veggies: Toss in broccoli/veggie mix. Stir-fry 3–4 min until tender-crisp.
- Sauce it up: Pour half of the teriyaki sauce over everything. (Add more depending on how much sauce you like) Add 2 Tbsp of unsalted butter. Simmer 1–2 min until chicken is cooked through and sauce thickens.
- Assemble bowls: Spoon rice, top with teriyaki chicken + veggies. Garnish with sliced green onions and sesame seeds.
Teriyaki Sauce Instructions:
- In a large glass measuring cup, add 2 Tbsp of cornstarch and 2 cups of hot tap water. Stir until dissolved.
- Add 1/3 cup of soy sauce
- Add 1 cup of Teriyaki sauce
- Add 2 Tbsp chili garlic sauce
*PRICE BREAKDOWN*
HEB LONG GRAIN RICE 2 LB - $1.77
HCF BREAST TENDERS 1.95 LB - $7.68
HEB FROZEN BROCCOLI STIR FRY - $1.98
KIKKOMAN TERIYAKI SAUCE - $2.88
KIKKOMAN SOY SAUCE - $1.78
HUY FONG CHILI GARLIC SAUCE - $2.48
SWEET BULB ONIONS - $1.27
TOTAL - $19.84