Local News

Dinners with David: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowls

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

KSAT’s David Elder walks you through a dinner you can make for $20 or less. On the menu today are Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowls.

Serves 4 (approx. 1½ cups rice per person with ½ lb chicken)

Ingredients:

  • 2 lb chicken breast tenders
  • Soy Sauce
  • Teriyaki Sauce
  • 2 cups dry white rice
  • Frozen stir-fry veggies
  • Green onions
  • Sesame seeds (optional)
  • Pantry Staples - Cornstarch, seasoning, unsalted butter and oil

Instructions:

  1. Cook the rice according to the bag’s directions (about 6 cups cooked). Add 2 Tbsp of unsalted butter to the finished rice.
  2. Season chicken: Season chicken with your choice of seasonings.
  3. Stir-fry chicken: Heat oil in a large pan/skillet. Add chicken, cook 4–5 min until browned and nearly cooked. Remove from the pan.
  4. Add veggies: Toss in broccoli/veggie mix. Stir-fry 3–4 min until tender-crisp.
  5. Sauce it up: Pour half of the teriyaki sauce over everything. (Add more depending on how much sauce you like) Add 2 Tbsp of unsalted butter. Simmer 1–2 min until chicken is cooked through and sauce thickens.
  6. Assemble bowls: Spoon rice, top with teriyaki chicken + veggies. Garnish with sliced green onions and sesame seeds.

Teriyaki Sauce Instructions:

  1. In a large glass measuring cup, add 2 Tbsp of cornstarch and 2 cups of hot tap water. Stir until dissolved.
  2. Add 1/3 cup of soy sauce
  3. Add 1 cup of Teriyaki sauce
  4. Add 2 Tbsp chili garlic sauce

*PRICE BREAKDOWN*

HEB LONG GRAIN RICE 2 LB - $1.77

HCF BREAST TENDERS 1.95 LB - $7.68

HEB FROZEN BROCCOLI STIR FRY - $1.98

KIKKOMAN TERIYAKI SAUCE - $2.88

KIKKOMAN SOY SAUCE - $1.78

HUY FONG CHILI GARLIC SAUCE - $2.48

SWEET BULB ONIONS - $1.27

TOTAL - $19.84

