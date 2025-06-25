Dinners with David: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowls

Cook the rice according to the bag’s directions (about 6 cups cooked). Add 2 Tbsp of unsalted butter to the finished rice.

Stir-fry chicken: Heat oil in a large pan/skillet. Add chicken, cook 4–5 min until browned and nearly cooked. Remove from the pan.

