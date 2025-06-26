Female inmate dies in Bexar County Jail after medical episode, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A 36-year-old female inmate is dead after a medical episode at the Bexar County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

A living unit deputy observed the inmate during a face-to-face check at 6:13 p.m. and was alerted by other inmates about the woman’s condition at 6:25 p.m. The deputy then initiated an emergency protocol and performed life-saving measures, BCSO said.

Medical staff members at the jail and San Antonio Fire Department first responders followed to help save the woman, who was later pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m., according to BCSO.

The woman, who was booked Sunday, was experiencing drug withdrawal symptoms during intake and was receiving detox treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

“Preliminarily, it appears the inmate suffered a medical episode compounded by withdrawal symptoms; however, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will ultimately determine the exact cause and manner of death.” a news release said.

The ME’s office will identify the woman after the family has been notified.

BCSO said Castle Hill police will investigate the jail death, in accordance with the Sandra Bland Act, and the sheriff’s office Internal Affairs Unit will conduct a concurrent administrative review. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has also been notified about the jail death.