4-year-old struck, killed by vehicle at New Braunfels apartment complex, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A child was hit and killed by a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot, according to New Braunfels police.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Interstate 35 North in New Braunfels.
Recommended Videos
Upon arrival, NBPD said officers found the 4-year-old with serious injuries and attempted life-saving measures.
Authorities said the child was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Additional information was not immediately available. The department said its investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.
Read also: