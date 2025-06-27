Skip to main content
4-year-old struck, killed by vehicle at New Braunfels apartment complex, police say

The child was taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A child was hit and killed by a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot, according to New Braunfels police.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Interstate 35 North in New Braunfels.

Upon arrival, NBPD said officers found the 4-year-old with serious injuries and attempted life-saving measures.

Authorities said the child was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Additional information was not immediately available. The department said its investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

