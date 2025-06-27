‘It’s disgusting’: Family describes ‘terrible’ upkeep of San Fernando Cemetery II

SAN ANTONIO – Elizabeth Flores and her son, Michael, said they are tired of dealing with issues at San Fernando Cemetery II. They said the lack of upkeep has them thinking about exhuming their loved ones who are already buried there and moving them to a different cemetery.

“I really have so much resentment against San Fernando because of that,” Elizabeth Flores said.

KSAT has been following this story for months. Several families reached out about similar issues.

Viewers have also sent pictures and videos of headstones sinking into the ground, a lack of grass, overgrown grass and tire marks right on top of gravestones.

“I just cry my eyes out every time I come,” Flores said.

She’s been dealing with these issues for more than a decade.

“At least 15 years ago, I started complaining because there was small riding mowers coming right over our area,” Flores said.

Flores said she bought 12 plots for her entire family in 1979. After 46 years, Michael Flores agreed with his mother about the cemetery’s shortcomings.

“It’s really terrible,” Michael Flores said.

While the family plots were purchased more than four decades ago, the ongoing problems over the last 10 years have led to a tough decision.

Elizabeth Flores said she decided to split up where her loved ones are buried.

“My husband passed away 10 years ago, and we had our plots here, but I just couldn’t bury him there,” she said. “I walked out of there. I said, ‘No. I’m going to Holy Cross, and I’m going to buy another area over there.”

A statement from the Archdiocese of San Antonio reads, in part, “…crews are laboring diligently at each of the locations, doing what they can to effectively and proactively work around weather conditions…“

The archdiocese also said the archbishop is not available for interviews because he’s traveling for meetings throughout the month of July.

However, the Flores family is now considering exhuming their loved ones buried at San Fernando Cemetery II.

“It’s our property, and we paid it for it,” Elizabeth Flores said. “It’s just like saying, ‘Should I go to someone’s backyard with a tractor and mow their grass?’”

The Flores family is not the first to share that their concerns have been overlooked at the cemetery. At this time, their next steps are unclear.

However, the archdiocese said anyone with concerns can reach out to the management office at the property they may be concerned about.

More related coverage of this story on KSAT: