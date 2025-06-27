RECALL ROUNDUP: Boyro Baby walkers, Bell Sports bicycle helmets, camping cots

SAN ANTONIO – Several brands are recalling certain products because they could be dangerous, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said.

Products like Boyro’s baby walkers, bicycle helmets from Bell Sports, and The Coleman Company’s camping cots are being pulled because of serious injury risks, head injury hazards and laceration risks.

Recommended Videos

Here’s what you need to know:

Boyro Baby Walkers

Boyro Baby is recalling around 1,500 baby walkers because they can fit through a standard doorway and may not stop at a step as federally required. Additionally, the brake pads may contain lead at higher levels than the allowed amount by U.S. regulations.

The CPSC said this can lead to serious injury or death to a child. No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

These baby walkers were sold from August 2024 to December 2024 exclusively on Amazon.com.

The CPSC said you are advised to immediately stop using these walkers and contact Boyro Baby.

You will be asked to destroy the walker and email three photos of the product to boyrobaby@outlook.com. Once the photos have been received, Boyro Baby will issue a refund, the CPSC said.

You can find the recall information here.

Bell Sports Bicycle Helmets

Around 31,200 children’s bicycle helmets are being recalled by Bell Sports because they may not protect the user as required and pose a head injury risk.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing, the CPSC said.

These bicycle helmets were sold at Walmart, Target, Academy Sports & Outdoors, Amazon.com and others from September 2024 to May 2025.

The CPSC advises owners to stop using the helmets immediately and email photos of the helmet with the straps cut off to consumersupport-bell@bellhelmets.com.

Once the photos are received, the company will send a refund, the CPSC said.

You can find the recall information here.

The Coleman Company Camping Cots

The Coleman Company is recalling around 228,760 of its Converta camping cots and suspension stretchers because the backrest fold mechanism can pose a laceration and amputation hazard.

The company has received seven reports of the mechanism pinching fingers, including two reports of fractures.

These were sold at Walmart, Amazon.com and other stores from January 2011 to March 2025.

Owners are advised to stop using the products and contact The Coleman Company

The CPSC said the company will send a free repair kit, including installation instructions.

You can find the recall information here.

Related Coverage on KSAT: