Ford & other carmakers recalling models due to safety concerns

SAN ANTONIO – Many popular carmakers are pulling certain models from their lines due to serious safety concerns.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), brands like Ford, Honda, Volvo and Mercedes-Benz are recalling vehicles because of problems with their brakes, seats, wheels and airbags.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Ford

Around 2,345 vehicles are being recalled because the brakes can suddenly stop functioning, increasing the risk of a crash.

According to the NHTSA, affected models include Ford’s 2025 F-550 SD, F-450 SD, F-350 SD and F-250 SD. No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Owners are advised by the NHTSA not to drive their vehicles until they have been repaired.

Dealers will inspect and repair the brakes as necessary. Notification letters were mailed on June 18.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25C26, the NHTSA said.

Ford is also recalling around 197,432 of its 2021 to 2025 Mustang Mach E vehicles because the electronic back door latches may remain locked once the driver or front passenger exits when the battery is low.

The NHTSA said this could possibly trap someone unable to use the inside door release handles, such as a child. No injuries have been reported.

A dealer will update the correct software for free. Letters notifying owners of the safety risk will be mailed on Monday.

A second letter is expected to be mailed Sept. 29, once the full remedy is available.

The number for this recall is 25S65.

Around 27,768 of the company’s 2025 Bronco four-door vehicles are being pulled because the left-hand rear door could be opened from inside the vehicle when the child safety lock is on.

According to the NHTSA, this could increase the risk of an injury. No injuries have been reported.

Dealers will inspect and replace the door latch as necessary for free.

Notification letters will be mailed on Monday.

The number for this recall is 25S64, the NHTSA said.

Ford is recalling around 2,272 of its 2025 Bronco vehicles because the airbag may not deploy as intended, increasing the risk of serious injury during a crash.

No injuries have been reported, the NHTSA said.

Dealers are expected to replace the airbag module for free.

Notification letters stating the risk will be sent on Saturday, June 28.

The NHTSA said a second notice will be sent once the full remedy is available.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25C27.

Around 304,662 of the company’s 2020 to 2025 Lincoln Aviator and Ford Explorer vehicles are being pulled because the second-row seats may unlatch, fold or slide unexpectedly when driving.

No injuries have been reported.

Dealers will inspect the switches on the seats and replace the part as necessary for free.

The NHTSA said notification letters will be sent to inform owners of the risk on Monday. Another letter will be sent when the remedy is available.

For all of these recalls, owners can contact Ford’s customer service at 1-866-436-7332.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25S67, the NHTSA said.

Volvo

Around 11,469 vehicles are being recalled because they may lose brake function when coasting down a hill, using “B” mode or “One Pedal Drive.”

According to the NHTSA, affected models include the following:

2023 C40 BEV

2023-2024 XC40 BEV

2020-2026 XC90 PHEV

2022-2026 XC60 PHEV

2023-2025 S60 PHEV

2024-2025 V60 PHEV

2025-2026 EX40

2025 EC40

2025 S90 PHEV

Until the repair has been completed, owners are advised not to use their vehicles in a way that might cause loss of brake function, as described above.

The NHTSA said no injuries have been reported.

The software will be updated over-the-air (OTA) or by a dealer for free.

Notification letters will be mailed on Aug. 6, the NHTSA said.

Owners can contact Volvo’s customer service at 1-800-458-1552.

The NHTSA said the number for this recall is R10329.

Honda

Honda is pulling certain models because the brake pedal may shift out of position, according to the NHTSA.

Affected models include the 2021 to 2025 Acura TLX, 2023 to 2025 Acura MDX and 2023 to 2025 Honda Pilot vehicles.

No injuries have been reported.

Dealers will inspect and replace the brakes as necessary for free, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters will be sent on July 28.

Owners can contact Honda at 1-888-234-2138.

The NHTSA said Honda’s numbers for this recall are FLX and XLY.

GEM

Around 5,353 of GEM’s 2022 to 2025 e2, e4, e6 and eLXD vehicles are being pulled because the ball joint at the wheel may have been improperly tightened.

The NHTSA said this can cause a ball joint separation from the wheel, which can lead to a loss of steering control.

No injuries have been reported, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will inspect, tighten or replace the parts as necessary for free.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed on Tuesday, the NHTSA said.

Owners can contact GEM’s customer service line at 1-800-688-8680.

The NHTSA said this replaces their previous recall number of 24V971.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz USA is recalling around 92,851 vehicles because the person in the back seat may not have adequate impact protection in the event of a crash.

The NHTSA said affected models include:

2023-2025

GLC 300

GLC 300 4MATIC

2024-2025

AMG GLC 43 4MATIC

2025

GLC 350E 4MATIC

AMG GLC 63 S E

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Dealers will modify the roof and C-pillar trim for free, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters will be mailed on Aug. 4. Owners can contact Mercedes-Benz’s customer service line at 1-800-367-6372.

