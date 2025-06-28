Parades, SAWS activity cause street closures in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials announced upcoming street closures on Friday for two major parades and utility work, according to a Facebook post.

The assembly for the Charlie Watkins Parade of Honor for Veterans starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of Camaron Street. The march will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m.

The post said the Charlie Watkins Parade of Honor for Veterans heads east on Houston Street and eventually stops on Broadway Street.

Later Saturday, the Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade will be held downtown. According to the post, the assembly starts at 3 p.m. at San Antonio College. The march begins at 9 p.m. and ends around midnight.

The route proceeds south on Main Avenue, then southeast on Lexington Avenue, east on Euclid Avenue and finishes at the intersection of McCullough Avenue and Euclid, the post stated.

Additionally, from Monday, June 30, through Thursday, July 3, North St. Mary’s Street will be closed from Lexington Avenue to Brooklyn Avenue due to San Antonio Water System (SAWS) activity.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to plan accordingly.

