Bexar County commissioner reveals possible cause for Beitel Creek flood

SAN ANTONIO – As San Antonio leaders continue their investigation into what made the June 12 floods so severe, a Bexar County leader pointed KSAT towards a possible culprit.

“It’s all the concrete,” said Bexar County Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert.

On June 30, KSAT anchor Stephania Jimenez spoke with the commissioner in a follow-up to their conversation on June 13, the day after the flooding.

Calvert’s precinct covers the northeast side, where 11 of the 13 people died in the floods earlier this month.

Calvert said his information on the cause of the flooding came from engineers, who looked at a five-mile radius along the Beitel Creek area and shared their preliminary findings.

They told him the concrete in the area, rather than vegetation, is what made the water rise so quickly.

Calvert said the preliminary findings also show that the infrastructure along the Beitel Creek area is “not designed to handle the June 12 storm or smaller flooding events.”

City leaders are expected to provide an update on their findings from the flooding in late July.

Read also: