San Antonio Zoo welcomes 1-year-old giraffe to its Naylor Savanna Habitat

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo announced the addition of a 1-year-old giraffe on Monday, according to a news release.

Kicheko, who was born on April 1, 2024, at the Dallas Zoo, joins two other giraffes at the Naylor Savanna Habitat.

The giraffe’s arrival is also part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, a collaborative effort among zoos to ensure the long-term survival of threatened and endangered species, according to the release.

The zoo’s goal is to manage the population and conserve the breeding of the species carefully, the release stated.

“Kicheko’s arrival marks the next chapter in our new giraffe breeding program plans,” said Tim Morrow, president and CEO of San Antonio Zoo.

Guests can help support giraffe conservation efforts by purchasing tickets to the Giraffe Feeding Experience or staying at Spekboom Lodge, which offers exclusive zoo access and more animal encounters, both located within the Naylor Savanna.

The release said that the zoo also offers Conserfari Tours, which take guests on a ride into the Naylor Savanna Habitat to feed giraffes from the truck.