San Antonio bars streaming ‘Love Island’ live

SAN ANTONIO – Watching the new season of “Love Island”?
Several spots around San Antonio are streaming the latest episodes as they drop, some until the season finale.
Here’s where you can watch your favorite reality show with friends and family:
- Little Woodrow’s - The locations at 9840 W Loop 1604 N and 606 W Afton Oaks Blvd will have watch parties every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. through the season finale, according to a press release. New “Love Island”-themed cocktails are available for guests: the Hurricane Huda and I’ve Got a Text Tini.
- River North Icehouse - This icehouse at 317 West Jones Avenue will have a “Love Island” watch party on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.. All three episodes from this week will be shown, according to a post on its social media. The icehouse is offering five-dollar frozens, Paddys and Pickle Backs and spicy pineapple shots. Parking is free.
- McIntyre’s - This sports bar is offering weekly watch parties from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. Special cocktails will be offered for $8, and you can get half off on select bottles of wine. This is being offered at two locations: 90 Northeast Interstate 410 Loop and 1035 South Presa Street.
- Hops and Hounds - Join the fun with “Love Island” watch parties at 8 p.m. This pet-friendly bar even has challenges to go with it, like bingo and coconut smooch competitions. You can find them on 1123 Avenue B.
- Aye Que Chula - This bar on 1503 North Main has “Love Island” watch parties biweekly. They are also offering $4 drink specials, according to a social media post.
- Maeve SA - This cocktail bar on 818 Austin Street will have watch parties for “Love Island” on Thursdays at 8 p.m. According to the social media post, there will also be an afterparty with a live DJ.