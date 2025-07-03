AAA Texas advises early travel and safety as millions prepare for July 4 road trips

SAN ANTONIO – Texas roads are at about the busiest they’re going to be for the July 4 holiday.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) of Texas estimates that 4.9 million of the 5.7 million Texans traveling more than 50 miles for the holiday will be driving out of town.

Wednesday and Sunday are expected to be the busiest days on the road.

“The best advice is to leave as early as you possibly can,” said Doug Shupe. “We know those afternoon rush hour times will be particularly congested out there because that’s when you have people heading home from work mixing on the roads with the travelers who are heading in and out of town.”

Gas prices

The average price per gallon in the San Antonio Metropolitan area is $2.671 compared to $3.095 a year ago, according to AAA.

That’s a difference of just under $6 on a 14-gallon tank.

The statewide average is slightly higher: $2.735 per gallon compared to $3.098 last year.

Texas Department of Transportation pauses construction

The Texas Department of Transportation announced the pause of construction on major San Antonio highways later this holiday weekend, a news release said.

There will be no major closures on Interstate 10, Interstate 35 and Loop 1604, the release said.

The construction will be paused beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. The department stated that it expects to resume its normally scheduled construction at 5 a.m. Monday.

Safety

Shupe says AAA Texas recommends that drivers receive at least seven hours of sleep before embarking on a long road trip.

As always, drivers should remain sober and refrain from using their phones.

“Don’t drive ‘intexticated,’” Shupe said. ”Remember that using those smartphones behind the wheel can be just as deadly as getting behind the wheelchair after drinking alcohol."

