TxDOT to pause construction on major San Antonio highways during Fourth of July weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation said it is pausing construction on major highways in San Antonio ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

According to a department news release, there will be no major closures on Interstate 10, Interstate 35 and Loop 1604 during the holiday weekend.

Recommended Videos

The construction will be paused beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday. The department said it expects to resume normally scheduled construction at 5 a.m. Monday.

Notably, the pause in construction does not include Wednesday, which AAA Texas expects to be one of the two busiest days on Texas roads.

Related coverage on KSAT: