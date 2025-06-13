Southbound I-35 closures scheduled for months as part of downtown repair project, TxDOT says

SAN ANTONIO – Parts of southbound I-35 near downtown are scheduled to close for months, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
The upper level of southbound I-35 from Guadalupe Street to South Laredo Street will be closed from Sunday, June 15, to August, TxDOT said.
A specific completion date for the work is unknown.
The department said the Guadalupe Street entrance ramp and Laredo Street exit ramp will be closed as well.
The closures are for bridge joint replacements as part of the I-35 and I-10 downtown repair project, TxDOT said.
Later this summer, repairs will also take place on the exit ramp to South Alamo Street, the department said.
The $25.9 million repair project includes improvements along 5.5 miles of I-35 and I-10, scheduled to be completed in 2026.
All construction lane closures are weather permitting and subject to change.
