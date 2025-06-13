Southbound I-35 closures scheduled for months as part of downtown repair project, TxDOT says

SAN ANTONIO – Parts of southbound I-35 near downtown are scheduled to close for months, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

The upper level of southbound I-35 from Guadalupe Street to South Laredo Street will be closed from Sunday, June 15, to August, TxDOT said.

A specific completion date for the work is unknown.

The department said the Guadalupe Street entrance ramp and Laredo Street exit ramp will be closed as well.

I-35 closures for downtown bridge joint repairs. (TxDOT)

The closures are for bridge joint replacements as part of the I-35 and I-10 downtown repair project, TxDOT said.

Later this summer, repairs will also take place on the exit ramp to South Alamo Street, the department said.

The $25.9 million repair project includes improvements along 5.5 miles of I-35 and I-10, scheduled to be completed in 2026.

All construction lane closures are weather permitting and subject to change.

