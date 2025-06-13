‘Slowly and steadily’: Local businesses adapt to survive Northwest Side highway expansion

SAN ANONIO – In early June, we reported on the grand opening of the flyover ramp that connects I-10 westbound to Loop 1604 west.

This development is part of a larger expansion project that has been underway since 2022.

Last year, we spoke with Adrian Estrada, a restaurant manager at Parry’s Pizzeria and Taphouse, who noted a significant change in profits due to the ongoing construction.

KSAT returned to check in with him. He says the 40-50 percent loss in revenue each weekend is still trending.

Estrada had to let some staff go.

“At the beginning, unfortunately, we did,” he said. “We had to let some people go because we lost sales and couldn’t provide the hours they needed. Some servers weren’t making as much money as they were before.”

Despite the challenges, Parry’s has adapted by offering specials and connecting with new customers through fundraising sponsorships.

“We’re really connected to our community, and we always do whatever we can to give back because we wouldn’t be here without them,” Estrada said.

Next door, Christy Martin, a salon owner, reports a 30 percent loss in business since construction began.

But Martin said it’s all for the good of the community, and she tries to see the silver lining.

“Slowly and steadily, we’re getting those people who are willing to take a chance and come back through here again,” she said.

