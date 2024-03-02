Weekend closures impact businesses near Loop 1604 and I-10 Interchange

SAN ANTONIO – The weekend partial closures along the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange have been hard on businesses stuck inside the construction zone.

Adrian Estrada with Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse along Loop 1604 and Vance Jackson Boulevard estimates weekend sales have been down 40% to 50%.

“We do depend on the weekends, the rush on the weekends. And that’s when most people come out and enjoy their time. Unfortunately, it makes it hard to where people don’t even want to come close to this side of town,” Estrada said.

He’s had to reduce staff and is working harder to market his business to keep the door open. Loyal clients are paying the bills. “We’re grateful that they come out and go through the traffic to come to us. But, yeah, they let us know it takes about an hour to come in,” Estrada said.

He wonders if there’s a better time when the Texas Department of Transportation can do the construction so it wouldn’t impact businesses like his that depend on the weekend crowds.

TxDOT explained that the weekend closures are done to limit the impact on peak traffic times. It’s all part of a $1.4 billion 23-mile expansion of Loop 1604, starting from State Highway 16 to I-35.

Here’s an update on the construction so far:

Segment 1 (SH 16 to I-10): 70% complete; Estimated completion early 2025

Segment 2 (Loop 1604/I-10 Interchange): 40% complete; Estimated completion 2027

Segment 3 (I-10 to US 281): 50% complete; Estimated completion 2025

In addition, TxDOT says the weekend closures will continue, and there may be a need for full weekend closures of the interchange in the spring.

TxDOT says it’s committed to working with businesses to minimize impact. To send questions or comments or to file a claim, contact them here.

